JKPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

JKPSC has released a notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. | Representational pic

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in starting April 1,2023.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the submission of the application form is April 30. Candidates will be able to edit the application from May 1 to May 3.

Vacancies

JKPSC to fill 25 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 age limit

Minimum age is 18 years.

The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years. (for Open Category)

Application Fee

For general category: Application fee is ₹1000.

For the reserved category, the application fee is ₹500.

Steps to apply for JKPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the direct recruitment

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.