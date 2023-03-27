 JKPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

JKPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in starting April 1,2023. The last date to apply for the submission of the application form is April 30. Candidates will be able to edit the application from May 1 to May 3.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
JKPSC has released a notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. | Representational pic

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in starting April 1,2023.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the submission of the application form is April 30. Candidates will be able to edit the application from May 1 to May 3.

Read Also
'Current recruitment process wastes candidates' prime years,' Parliament panel suggests reforms to...
article-image

Vacancies

JKPSC to fill 25 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

JKPSC recruitment 2023 age limit

Minimum age is 18 years.

The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years. (for Open Category)

Application Fee 

For general category: Application fee is ₹1000.

For the reserved category, the application fee is ₹500.

Steps to apply for JKPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the direct recruitment

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

JKPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Uttar Pradesh: Dozens of school students test positive for Covid-19 in Lakhimpur Kheri District

Uttar Pradesh: Dozens of school students test positive for Covid-19 in Lakhimpur Kheri District

Delhi University likely to hold students' union elections after three years

Delhi University likely to hold students' union elections after three years

College heads to be held responsible for ragging: Uttarakhand HC

College heads to be held responsible for ragging: Uttarakhand HC

Maharashtra Governor asks corporates, NGOs to help in skilling youths

Maharashtra Governor asks corporates, NGOs to help in skilling youths