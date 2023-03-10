JKPSC releases PO Paper 2 (Prelims) admit card 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II | Representational pic

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023, but it has now been rescheduled to March 16, 2023, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates who have applied for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website of JKPSC at www.jkpsc.nic.in.

To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. The JKPSC Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II Admit Card contains important details like the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, and other exam-related instructions.

Steps to download admit card:

Visit the official website of JKPSC - www.jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to "Admit Card" tab.

Select the link for "Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II Admit Card 2023."

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the required fields. Click on the "Submit" button.

Your admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including your name, roll number, exam centre, etc.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Note: It is mandatory to carry the JKPSC Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II Admit Card to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID proof.