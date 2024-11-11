JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Exam Postponed; Updated Schedule Awaited At jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC CCE 2024 | Official Website

The Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024, also known as CCE Prelims 2024, has been postponed by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Later on, the updated exam schedule will be made available on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. Prior to this, the exam was supposed to take place on November 17.

The exam will be conducted at various locations, including, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri.

This is for the benefit of all interested applicants taking the JandK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024, as announced by The 2024 PSC (DR-P) Notification No. 04, dated July 26, 2024. The notification states that the new date for the aforementioned test will be announced separately.

The recruiting drive aims to fill 90 positions: 30 for the J and K Administrative Service Junior Scale, 30 for the J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for the J and K Accounts (G) Service.

Screening process



The preliminary examination is a screening test that includes objective questions. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam. Questions at this level are descriptive in nature. Those who pass the main exam will go to the next round. The interview assesses the applicant's communication abilities and suitability for the post.

JKPSC 2024

The JKPSC earlier announced that the application date would be extended. Previously, the deadline to apply for the aforementioned recruiting exam was August 21, 2024. August 31, 2024 was then set as the new application deadline for the CCE 2024 exam. Candidates have from September 1, 2024 until September 3, 2024 to update their applications. Candidates in the restricted category paid Rs 700, while those in the general category paid Rs 1,200.