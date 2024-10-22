 Jammu & Kashmir JKPSC CCE Prelims Date 2024 Announced! Check Here
The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 90 positions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 | Official website

The date of the 2024 Combined Competitive Examination Prelims, also known as CCE 2024, has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). According to the announcement, the exam will take place on November 17.

The exam will be conducted at various locations, including, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri.

How to check?

-Go to jkpsc.nic.in, the official website.
-Click the link for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on the homepage.
-The timetable for the exams will show up on the screen.
-Exam schedule: review and download
-Print off a copy for your records.

Screening process

The preliminary examination is a screening test with questions that are objective in nature. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be able to take the main exam. Questions at this level are of a descriptive nature. Those who pass the main exam will be invited to the next round. The interview evaluates the applicant's communication skills and fit for the position.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Check Details For 500 Vacancies
The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 90 positions, 30 of which are for the J and K Administrative Service Junior Scale, 30 for the J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for the J and K Accounts (G) Service.

JKPSC 2024

The JKPSC earlier declared that the application deadline would be extended. Previously, August 21, 2024, was the deadline for applying to the aforementioned recruiting exam. August 31, 2024 was then declared as the new application date for the CCE 2024 exam. Candidates had September 1, 2024, to September 3, 2024, to make changes to their application. Candidates in the reserved category paid Rs 700, while those in the general category paid Rs 1200.

