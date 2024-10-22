NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Check Details For 500 Vacancies

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 | File/ Representative image

Applications are being accepted for Assistant positions at National Insurance Company Limited, or NICL. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, the NICL's official website. This hiring campaign will fill 500 positions inside the company.

Important dates

October 24 marks the start of the registration period, which ends on November 11, 2024. On October 22, 2024, the NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF became accessible. The online application process and fee payment will take place between October 24, 2024, and November 11, 2024. On November 30, 2024, the NICL Assistant Prelims Exam will take place, and on December 28, 2024, the mains.

Eligibility criteria



The basic requirement for a candidate is graduation in any field from an accredited university or an equivalent degree approved by the central government. As of October 1, 2024, the candidate must have a certificate attesting to their passing the qualifying exam.

Those who wish to apply must be between the ages of 21 and 30. Applications are only accepted from candidates born on or after 02.10.1994 and 01.10.2003 (inclusive).

Application fees



SC, ST, PwBD, and EXS candidates must pay ₹100 for notification fees, while all other candidates must pay ₹850 for the application fee, which includes notification fees. Debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets can all be used to make the payment.

Available vacancies:

General- 270

SC - 43

ST - 33

OBC - 113

EWS - 41

How to apply?



-Go to https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/, the National Insurance Company Limited's official website.

-Click "Recruitment" at the top of the home page to bring up the page with all of the recruitments.

-Click on "Click here to apply online" after searching for "RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III)".

-Click "New Registration" to create a registration number and password if you are a new user.

-Enter your password and registration number to log in.

-Begin entering the information requested on the application.

-Attach the necessary documents in the appropriate size.

-Submit the application and pay the requisite application cost.