India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Third Merit List Released, Check Now At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The Gramik Dak Sevak engagement, 2024 third merit list has been made public by India Post. The third merit list for the India Post GDS recruitment 2024 is available on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for applicants. The Division, Office, Post Name, Post Community, Registration Number, marks, and documents to be validated are all included in the India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2024 PDF.

The notification reads, "These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 04/11/2024. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.”

For circles other than Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and 48 other organisational divisions, the India Post merit list has been released. Due to the election code of conduct, merit lists for these circles and divisions have not been made public.

How to check India post GDS 3rd merit list:

Visit the official website for India Post GDS, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

To view the tab for shortlisted candidates, navigate to the candidates' area and scroll down.

Choose the circle's name by clicking the Add button.

Access the shortlisted applicants' list.

Use the registration number to see the status of your pick.

Through this recruiting campaign, India Post hopes to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak positions at post offices throughout the nation.