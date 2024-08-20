 India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Merit List Out For 12 Circles; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Merit List Out For 12 Circles; Check Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Merit List Out For 12 Circles; Check Details Here

Those who are chosen must verify their documents with the Divisional Head who has been assigned to them. Appointment letters will be provided upon the satisfactory conclusion of the document verification process.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | India Post

The merit list for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2024 for 12 circles has been made public by India Post. Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are the states for whom the initial merit list has been released. The Class 10th/Matric grades from accredited boards form the GDS merit list. The goal of this year's recruitment campaign is to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak posts throughout the nation's 23 circles.

Soon, the results for the remaining circles will be accessible. On the official website, indiapostadsonline.gov.in, candidates can check the India Post Office GDS merit list 2024.

Those who are chosen must verify their documents with the Divisional Head who has been assigned to them. Appointment letters will be provided upon the satisfactory conclusion of the document verification process.

How to check?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In Akola
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In Akola
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump's Offer Of Cabinet Position; Netizens React
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%
Is Ola's Honeymoon Over? Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Company Shares Dip By 5%

-Go to indiapostgdsonline in to access the official India Post website.
-Navigate to the homepage and select the 'GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024: List-I of Shortlisted Candidates Published' link.
-Input the registration number and password.

Read Also
Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria...
article-image

-Press the "Submit" button.
-The outcome will show up on the display.
-Download and store to be used later.

Salary
The recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak is for two positions: Branch Postmaster and Assistant Branch Postmaster. While the wage range for the Branch Postmaster is from Rs. 29,380 to Rs. 24,470, that of the Assistant Branch Postmaster is between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 24,470. Furthermore, the Chowkidars will be paid a remuneration of Rs 20,000 every month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Merit List Out For 12 Circles; Check Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Merit List Out For 12 Circles; Check Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End

NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End

Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Bans Progressive Students Forum, Citing Disruption & Division

Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Bans Progressive Students Forum, Citing Disruption & Division

UP Police Constable Exam UPPBPB 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today; Check Time Of Release Here

UP Police Constable Exam UPPBPB 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today; Check Time Of Release Here

Indore: IIM, IIT See Significant Growth In Research, Consultancy Earnings; DAVV Too Witnesses Hike...

Indore: IIM, IIT See Significant Growth In Research, Consultancy Earnings; DAVV Too Witnesses Hike...