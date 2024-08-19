Railway RRC NR Recruitment 2024: Apply NOW For 4096 Positions; Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria Here

Indian Railways | Representative Image

The announcement for the apprenticeship position has been made public by the Northern Railway Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). A recruitment drive is being held by Northern Railways in order to hire 4096 apprentices who will provide training across its many divisions, units, and workshops.



On August 16, the RRC NR Apprentice online registration opened, and individuals can register for the training program through September 16, 2024. November 2024 will see the publishing of the merit list.

Through the official website, rrcnr.net.in, interested and qualified people can apply for apprenticeships in railways.

Eligibility Criteria

The requirements for candidates are an ITI in the announced trade and a minimum of 50% in class 10th grade. In order to be eligible for the apprenticeship, candidates must be at least 15 years old and not older than 24 on September 16, 2024.

The RRC NR merit list will be created as per the Act Apprentice selection process. It will average the percentage marks that each candidate received in both the Matriculation/SSC/10th (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examinations, giving each equal weight. When two applicants have identical scores, the elder candidate will be given preference. The candidate who passed the matriculation exam earlier will be given priority if their dates of birth coincide.



Application Fees



A Rs. 100 application fee must be paid online by candidates wishing to apply for the apprenticeship. However, candidates who identify as SC/ST/PwBD/Women are exempt from paying a fee.

How to apply?



-Go to rrcnr.net.in to access the RRC NR official website.

-Select the "apply online" link from the homepage.

-Complete the application and attach all required files.

-Complete the application and send it together with the application fee.

-Save the application so you may use it later.