Railway RB Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 1376 Paramedical Posts; Detailed Vacancy List Inside!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 1376 Paramedical vacant posts. Candidates eligible to appear for the exam can access the registration form on RRB's official website, www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can also access the application form by clicking here. The last date to apply for the recruitment campaign is September 16, 2024. The period for applying corrections will be from September 17 to September 26, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in CBT mode. There will be 13 regional Indian languages (Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in addition to English and Hindi for the question paper. As a result, applicants must select any examination medium from the options provided in the online application form. CBT questions will be displayed in the language opted and in English

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

"All the communication regarding important selection process shall be advised through the concerned RRB official websites. (ii) However, in addition to the above, Candidates must keep their personal mobile number and personal e­ mail ID active throughout the recruitment process, so that communication can be sent through SMS and/or email," read the official notification.

Important Instructions

To avoid errors, candidates should carefully read all instructions and information before completing the online application.

Only applications submitted via one of the official RRB websites should be accepted.

Candidates are only permitted to apply to one RRB per RRB, and they are only required to submit a single common online application for any or all of the announced positions, in the order that they are most interested in applying.

A candidate will be barred and their applications for the posts will be rejected if they apply to more than one RRB.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.