 OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Exam Provisional Answer Key Released; Raise Challenged By August 22!
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) conducted the Assistant Horticulture Officer exam on August 11, 2024. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 33 vacant positions.

Website | OPSC

The provisional answer key for the Assistant Horticulture Officer posts 2024 has been made available by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The provisional answer key is available for download and review on the official website, opsc.gov.in, for qualified candidates.

Candidates can access the provisional answer key by clicking here.

The last date to raise challenges is August 22, 2024. The commission will review the challenges submitted by the candidates and release the final answer key, followed by the results.

The exam was held on August 11, 2024. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 33 positions for assistant horticulture officers.

"The candidates may submit their objections through the online module available in opscechayan.in. The link shall be available till 22.08.2024. Any other mode of submission of objections shall not be entertained," read the notice.

Steps To Submit Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the objection link

Step 3: Fill out the required details

Step 4: Pay the necessary objection fees

Step 5: Submit the form

Step 6: Now, save a copy for future use.

Notice

Notice | OPSC

Important Instructions

It is necessary for applicants to apply online via the OPSC website. There will be no acceptance of any other application method.

The first step for applicants is to visit the OPSC website, www.opsc.gov.in, register, and then click on Login and Apply Online.

To register and create login credentials, applicants must have a working email address and mobile number.

Upon generating login credentials, candidates must use these to log in and fill out all required fields by clicking the "Profile Creation Link." The application must be completed once, and the information provided will be helpful for all OPSC future advertisements. Applicants can update their profile information anytime.

Applicants should carefully fill all the information as asked in Profile and SAVE it.(save button).

To move on to applying for open job postings, your profile must be completed.

A recent photo, a signature, and a left thumb impression must be uploaded by the applicants.

Passport-size photo size (maximum size: 150 KB)

The signature's maximum size is 150 KB.

Thumb impression size (maximum size: 150 KB)

The online application link displays the current advertisements for applicants to view after logging in with their credentials. After logging in, the "Click Here" to apply link appears next to the running ads.

To apply for the advertisement, candidates must click the "Click Here" link.

On clicking on "Click Here" to apply link, system checks applicant’s eligibility with respect to eligibility criteria required for the advertisement. If applicant does not fulfill eligibility, appropriate message of ineligibility is displayed by system.

The system will only accept applications from candidates who meet the requirements for eligibility.

Before submitting the application in its final form, applicants must make sure that all pertinent fields have been filled out, as editing once it has been submitted cannot be done.

If candidate wants to resubmit the application then s/he can cancel the application in my application and then can reapply before last date of the application.

