SSC Correction Facility For MTS 2024 Recruitment Exam Applications Begins Today; Deadline Is August 17

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the online correction facility for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam will open today, August 16.

Candidates who have already submitted their SSC MTS application forms can make necessary adjustments through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The deadline to make these corrections is August 17.

To access the correction facility, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. The SSC MTS 2024 exam is slated to take place from September 30 to November 14, conducted in multiple shifts.

For the initial correction, a processing fee of Rs 200 will be charged. Subsequent corrections will incur a fee of Rs 500 each. Candidates are advised to make corrections carefully as any requests received after the correction window closes will not be entertained and will be automatically rejected, as per the official notice.

Additionally, the SSC will release the admit cards for the SSC CGL 2024 exam on the official regional websites. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies: 6,144 for MTS positions and 3,439 for Havaldar roles within the CBIC and CBN.

Exam Pattern for SSC MTS 2024

The SSC MTS 2024 Paper 1 will be administered in two sessions. Session 1 will feature questions in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, while Session 2 will include the General Awareness section in the same languages. Notably, there will be a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer in Session 2, whereas Session 1 will not have negative marking.

Detailed Exam Pattern:

- Session 1

- Numerical and Mathematical Ability: 20 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes

- Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving: 20 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes

- Total: 40 questions, 120 marks, 90 minutes

- Session 2

- General Awareness: 25 questions, 75 marks, 45 minutes

- English Language and Comprehension: 25 questions, 50 marks, 45 minutes

- Total: 50 questions, 150 marks, 90 minutes

Candidates are encouraged to review their applications and make necessary adjustments within the given timeframe to ensure a smooth examination process.