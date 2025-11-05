 JKBOSE Revises Class 10 Datesheet 2025 For Winter-Zone Areas Amid Assembly Bye-Elections
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the Class 10 annual exam 2025 dates for winter-zone areas due to Assembly bye-elections. As per the new schedule, the Social Science exam will now be held on November 26, while the Science paper is shifted to November 13. The updated datesheet is available at jkbose.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025 | Image: Canva

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has revised the Class 10 annual exam schedule for winter-zone regions in view of upcoming Assembly bye-elections. Students can now check and download an updated datesheet in PDF format at the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the Social Science paper will be held on November 26, while the science paper has been scheduled to be held on November 11, 2025. The board further stated that there will be no examination on November 7 and November 14, as a fresh poll schedule has been announced in Budgam and Nagrota.

Students have been advised to check their examination centres mentioned on the admit cards, follow the instructions printed on the back, and carry their admit cards on all exam days for verification. The board also warned against carrying mobile phones, headphones, or any electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

According to the official statement, details regarding the assessment method for vocational subjects will be announced separately.'

article-image

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025

November 6 (Thursday): Vocational Subjects – Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, IT & ITeS, Retail, Security, Agriculture, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Apparels Made Ups and House Furnishing, Automotive, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Power

November 13 (Thursday): Science

November 17 (Monday): Urdu / Hindi

November 19 (Wednesday): Computer Science

November 20 (Thursday): English

November 23 (Sunday): Home Science

November 24 (Monday): Additional / Optional Subjects – Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit

November 25 (Tuesday): Music

November 26 (Wednesday): Social Science

November 27 (Thursday): Painting / Art and Drawing

