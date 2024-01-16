JKBOSE Releases Exam Dates For Class 10, 11, and 12 in Jammu And Kashmir Soft Zone Areas

Representative Photo |

The dates of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the Jammu and Kashmir soft zone areas have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Additionally, the JKBOSE Class 11 exam 2024 exam date sheet has also been released. In these regions, students preparing for their board exams can access the detailed schedule on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exams in Jammu and Kashmir are slated to end on March 28, 2024, while the Class 10 board exams will end on April 3, 2024. Furthermore, these regions' Class 11 board exams are scheduled to begin on March 30 and end on April 25, 2024.

Class 10 full schedule here:

March 7: Agriculture/ Apparel, Makeup and Home Furnishing / Automotive/ Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT & ITES/ Media and Entertainment/ Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing / Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware

March 11: English

March 13: Home Science

March 14: Mathematics

March 16: Painting/ Art & Drawing

March 19: Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics and Disaster Management)

March 22: Music

March 27: Urdu/Hindi

March 28: Computer Science

April 1: Science (Physics/ Chemistry / Life Science)

April 3: Additional/Optional subjects Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit

Read Also UPMSP: Class 10 Time Table Released By UP Education Board

Class 12 full schedule here:

March 6: Geography

March 9: General English

March 12: Chemistry

March 15: Vocational Subjects/ IT & ITES/ Retail/ Healthcare/ Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/ Electronics & Hardware/ Automotive/ Apparel/ Makeup and Home Furnishing

March 16: Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

March 18: Geology/Bio-Technology/Microbiology/Bio-Chemistry

March 20: Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology