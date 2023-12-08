UPMSP: Class 10 Time Table Released By UP Education Board

Class 10 Boards Time Table Released By UP Education Board | File photo

The class 10 board exam schedule for 2024 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, December 7. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to start on February 22 and end on March 9, 2024, according to the UP board datesheet 2024.

The first exam will be in science in the afternoon and Hindi in the morning. The official UP board Class 10 datesheet can be downloaded by students at https://upmsp.edu.in.

On all dates in 2024, there will be two shifts for the UP Board exams. Eight thirty am to eleven forty-five pm will be the first shift, and two pm to five fifteen pm will be the second. Compared to 58,84,634 students last year, a total of 55,08,206 students have applied for the UP board exams 2024 this year.

Steps To Download Time Table

Visit upmsp.edu.in, the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

Navigate and select the "Download section" from the homepage.

Select "UP Board High School and Intermediate Time Table 2024" by clicking on the link.

The date of the Class 10 or 12 UPMSP exam in 2024 will show up on the screen.

Remember to download and save it for future use at this point.