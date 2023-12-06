Meghalaya Releases Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table, Check Full Schedule Here

Meghalaya Releases Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table | File photo

The date of the 2024 Meghalaya board SSLC and Class 12 board exams has been declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet 2024 can be downloaded by students who plan to take the test from the official website, mbose.in. Exams for MBOSE Classes 10 and 12 will take place between March 4 and March 15, 2023.

The Meghalaya Board test is scheduled to take place between 10:00 am and 1 pm. Exam room access will begin at nine thirty in the morning. At 9:45 am, the question paper will be handed, followed five minutes later by the answer sheet. Vocational subjects have an hour-long theory exam scheduled between 10 and 11 am.

Examinations in the following vocational topics will be held: tourism, healthcare, electronics, agriculture, ITES, beauty and wellness, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Mizo, and Garo. Health and physical education, as well as computer science, are replaced with vocational topics.

Class 10 Schedule

March 4 - English

March 6 - Science and technology

March 8 - Indian languages/additional English

March 11 - Mathematics/special mathematics

March 13 - Health and physical education/computer science/vocational subject

March 15 - Social science

Class 12 Schedule

March 1 - English

March 4 - Physics/Accountancy/Sociology

March 5 - MIL/Alt English

March 6 - Geography/ Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV

March 7 - Biology/Economics

March 8 - Home Science/Poultry Farming-V/Computer Technique-V

March 11 - Philosophy/Chemistry/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

March 12 - Education

March 13 - Anthropology/Business Studies

March 14 - History

March 15 - Computer Science/Informatics Practices/ Poultry Farming-VI/Computer Technique-VI

March 18 - Mathematics

March 19 - Political Science

March 20 - Elective Languages/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 21 - Psychology/ Statistics/Geology

March 22- Vocational Subjects

March 26 - Music (Western)

March 27 Physical Education