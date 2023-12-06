Madrasa Board Appeals For SIT Probe Postponement Amid Exam Preparations | Representative Image

The head of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education made a request to the Minister for Minority Welfare, Waqf, and Haj, Dharmpal Singh, asking for the delay of an inquiry into government-supported and recognized madrasas. The purpose is to ensure that exams can continue without any interruptions.

The purpose of the inquiry was to assess the physical structures of madrasa buildings, determine if essential amenities were provided, and examine the qualifications of the teaching and non-teaching staff in state-supported madrasas. The main objective was to ensure that these educational institutions provide high-quality education through sufficient facilities and skilled educators.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, the Board's chairman, voiced apprehensions that carrying out this investigation at present would disrupt both educational routines and the ongoing examinations.

Dr. Javed asserted that he held a meeting with Minister Dharmpal Singh on Tuesday to address the issue, and the minister consented to defer the inquiry. "I conveyed to the minister that conducting an investigation at this juncture would significantly disturb the upcoming February examinations. The minister has officially annulled the inquiry.

He has instructed officials that proceeding with this investigation could significantly impact the scheduled examinations, hence its cancellation," Ahmed stated.

The initial stage of the inquiry aimed to encompass 560 acknowledged madrasas, while the overall count stands at 16,513 recognized and 8,449 unrecognized madrasas across the state. Approximately 1.25 lakh students are enrolled in these recognized madrasas.

Dr. Javed stressed that his stance wasn't against the inquiry itself. However, he strongly believed that carrying it out amidst the ongoing academic session would significantly disrupt students' educational pursuits and hinder their preparations for examinations.

The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) about two months ago to investigate the foreign funding received by madrasas in the state.

The team is headed by an officer with the rank of Additional Director General of Police and includes the director from the Minority Welfare Department and the Superintendent of Police from the Cyber Cell unit.