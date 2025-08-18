JKBOSE Postpones August 18 Class 10 & 11 Bi-Annual Exams Amid Extreme Weather; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

JKBOSE Postpones August 18 Class 10 & 11 Bi-Annual Exams Amid Extreme Weather | Official Notification

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed bi-annual examinations for Classes 10 and 11, which were scheduled for today, August 18, 2025, due to extreme weather conditions and a cloudburst in the Kathua district.

The move concerns students from both Jammu & Kashmir as well as Ladakh, with the Board stating that there are safety issues as the main reason for the postponement. The new exam dates will be communicated in due course through official communication.

"It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examination of papers scheduled to be held tomorrow, on 18-08-2025 (Monday), is for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) and HSE Part-Ist (Class 11). Session Annual (Private) Bi-annual 2025 for UTs of Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh has been postponed due to inclement weather," reads the notification.

The cloudburst and constant rain have caused dislocation in some places, forcing the Board to act fast for the sake of student well-being. Local governments were asked to spread the postponement notice through all channels, from WhatsApp groups to branch-level networking.

Education authorities highlighted that the action, although abrupt, was necessary to prevent exposure of students to harm while travelling to examination centres in unsafe conditions.

Parents and students are requested to remain updated to official JKBOSE official website for the revised schedule.