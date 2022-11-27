J&K: Govt reviews arrangements for smooth conduct of JKSSB exams

Representational image | PTI

Srinagar: To ensure the smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams scheduled to be held from 29th of November, 2022, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole convened a meeting to review arrangements put in place at the examination centres.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chairman JKSSB, officers of police, PHE and KPDCL.

To ensure robust management and integrity of exam centres established in Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam, the Div Com directed District Administrations to check past institutional memory regarding issues related to traffic management, parking space, law and order and copying issues.

He directed for the resolution of all such issues urgently and asked to submit a copy of the action taken to JKSSB Administration.

Read Also JKSSB to conduct computer-based written test from next week

He exhorted DCs to conduct review of examination centres and spot inspection with heads of institutions and their staff to arrangements.

To ensure law and order around examination centres, the Div Com directed issuance of 144CrPc orders and deployment of police and magistrates.

He stressed on adopting precautionary measures and issuance of orders without any ambiguity.

To ensure proper functioning of computers in centres, Pole stressed on deployment of computer knowing staff of institutions, NIC and other government employees to check the operation of gadgets.

Besides, he also called for conducting third-party audits of computers, deployment of supervisors and ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Keeping in view the cold climate, the Div Com also directed for ensuring heating arrangements at examination centres besides availability of drinking water and first aid medical facilities.