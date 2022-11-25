JKSSB to conduct computer-based written test from next week

Representative Photo | PTI

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting Computer Based written tests for various posts with effect from 29th November 2022 at various examination centers in J&K.

The aforesaid examination has been scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches and adequate security arrangements have been put in place at each examination center. The concerned District Magistrate will issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the examination centers during the timing of examination. A multi layered structure for supervision has also been established by the concerned District Civil and Police administration.

The aspiring candidates have been cautioned against the activities of vested interests and are advised not to fall prey to the designs of touts and unscrupulous elements.

The candidates who are being approached by such touts/ unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitment by JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the Board.

Read Also JKSSB examination to be held under video surveillance

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the Board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action. The identity of such candidates who will report the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential, said an official handout said.

Moreover, candidates scheduled to appear in the aforesaid examination have also been warned to desist from indulging in any unfair means practice like impersonation, carrying of prohibited items, communication device, electronic equipment /gadgets or any other material with the intention of receiving assistance.

The candidates found to be attempting/using any unfair means practice during the examination, shall be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (Conduct of Examinations) Regulations, 2013 including debarring of such candidates for appearing in future examinations.