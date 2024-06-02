 JIPMAT 2024: National Testing Agency Releases Admit Cards For JIPMAT 2024; Exam On June 6
The candidates can download their admit card from the NTA's official website. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
JIPMAT 2024 | Unsplash

JIPMAT2024: The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT)-2024 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 6, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 05:30 PM, via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam admit cards were made available on June 1, 2024. The candidates can download their admit card from the NTA's official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Details Mentioned In JIPMAT Admit Card

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s birthdate

Barcode

Registration number

Candidate’s roll number

A photo

Exam centre name, etc

Steps To Download JIPMAT Admit Card 2024

Step 1: Go to the NTA’s official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the provided link.

Step 4: Enter login details (application number and birth date) to access the admit card.

Step 5: Click “Submit”.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Go through the details.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to note the following

Candidates receive their temporary admit cards after meeting the requirements for eligibility.

The admit card will not be sent by post.

The candidate should not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein.

The issue of an admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

"Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ for the latest updates regarding the examination," the official notice read.

"In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in," it further mentioned.

