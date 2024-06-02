UPSC Civil Service Examination 2024: Admit Card For Preliminary Exam To Be Out This Week

Representative image | File

The admit cards for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which has been rescheduled for June 16, will soon be made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam was originally scheduled for May 26. Once they are released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

It is anticipated that the admit card will be released during the first week of June.

The official announcement states that this exam will be used to fill about 1,056 positions in various departments and services of the central government, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Forty of these positions are designated for the category of Persons with Benchmark Disability.

How to download admit card once out?

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the link to download the admit card from the homepage.

-Type in your login information.

-Examine your admit card digitally

-Save the page to your computer for later use.

Stages of exam



-Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination: An objective exam used to select candidates for the main examination.

-Civil Services (Main) Examination: A written test followed by an interview to select candidates for various services and positions.

UPSC CSE 2024

Two sessions of the objective-style UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be held. The General Studies (GS) Paper will be administered in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) will be administered in the afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.