JIPMAT 2024: NTA releases Exam City Slip For Joint Integrated PMA Test; Admit Cards Awaited

JIPMAT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024) exam city intimation slip. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can download their exam city slip from the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. It will commence at 3.00 PM and conclude at to 05.30 PM.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT)-2024 will be conducted at various exam centres in 73 different cities throughout the country, including 2 cities outside India.

The exam city intimation slip includes information related to the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JIPMAT – 2024 can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jipmat@nta.ac.in," read the official notification.

It is important for the candidates to note that the exam city slip is not the admit card for the JIPMAT 2024 exam. The NTA will release the admit cards for the said exam shortly. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for JIPMAT 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JIPMAT – 2024," read the official notice released by NTA.

Candidates and their parents are advised to keep a check on the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ for the latest updates related to the JIPMAT 2024 exam.