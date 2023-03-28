Jharkhand: Top 3 board exam toppers to receive Rs 3 lakh cash prize, laptops and mobile phones

Rewards upto Rs 1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among them. | Representative image

Jharkhand: A reward scheme has been rolled out by the Jharkhand Government to encourage deserving students for pursuing higher studies, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday.

Under the scheme, cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone will be given to the top three rank holders of board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12.

“Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, he/she will be rewarded by the state government,” the chief minister said at a prize distribution ceremony here.

Almost, 68 rank holders of exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), besides toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad were rewarded on the occasion.

Rewards upto Rs 1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among them.

Those who ranked first in the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 were given Rs 3 lakh, those who stood second in the tests were given Rs 2 lakh and those who secured the third rank got Rs 1 lakh.

“The government wants to lessen the initial financial burden of the families of meritorious students after the board examinations. So, we have rolled out the scheme,” he said.

