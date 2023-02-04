Madhya Pradesh: Awards conferred on students of Vidyasagar Public School in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society, Siddh Bhauji, conferred awards on Pre-nursery, nursery and kindergarten students of Vidyasagar public school, RadhibaaiHassomalKhiyantani foundation school and Arjan Hathiramani memorial play school on Friday.

Awards were distributed to the students of the said schools for performing splendidly in various competitions. The objective of the competitions was to raise the spirits of the students and ingrain confidence in them.

Siddh Bhauji advised them to always obey their parents, not be adamant, watching television up to a certain limit and be prompt about studies. He promised to distribute more awards to them, if they follow the said advice.

Headmistress of the school, Mishthi Vaswani emphasized that the students follow the advices of Siddh Bhauji. She added that all the female teachers of the school treat the children like their own ward.

As many as 350 students were distributed prizes on the occasion. Dance performances on patriotic songs were also staged on the occasion. Towards the end of the programme, all the students expressed gratitude towards Siddh Bhauji.

