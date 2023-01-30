Madhya Pradesh: Students, staff members of Mithi Gobindram School donate grains to Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Students and staff members of Mithi Gobindram Public school and NavnidhHassomal Lakhani Public school donated grains to Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad on Monday. The initiative was a warm gesture on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Five quintals of rice and lentil grains were donated to the head of Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, Sumit Pawar. It is noteworthy that the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad has been extending contribution in setting up hostels, health-care facilities and education facilities in the forest areas since the past few years. Every year, the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad receives grains in the form of donation from students and staff members of various schools. The grains are utilised in cooking food for the students residing in the hostels in the forest area.

Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Kalani education society, Siddh Bhauji, Vice president Hero Gyanchandani, Secretary AC Sadhwani and principals of both Mithi Gobindram Public school, as well as NavnidhHassomal Lakhani Public school were present on the occasion, who apprised the students of the importance of donation and lifted their spirits to extend their contribution in the benevolent initiative.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)