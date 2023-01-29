Maha: Bageshwar Baba courts another controversy, says, 'Sant Tukaram was beaten daily by his wife'; BJP, NCP fume

Dhirendra Shastri aka Bageshwar Baba, who had earlier landed in trouble for claiming that he possesses miraculous powers to read others' minds, has once again been caught in a new controversy. In a video emerged recently, Dhirendra Shashtri is heard saying that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was beaten daily by his wife. As this video goes viral in the Western state, intense anger is being expressed against Shastri from all quarters. Along with BJP's Adhyatmik unit, the NCP has also condemned Bageshwar Baba's statement.

What did Bageshwar Baba say?

“Sant Tukaram was a Mahatma from Maharashtra. His wife beat him daily. She used to beat him with a stick every day. Someone asked him, your wife beats you every day. Aren't you ashamed? On that, Tukaram said, It is God's grace that I got a wife who beats me," Bageshwar Baba is heard saying in the video.

He goes on to add: "That person asked Tukaram, what is God's grace in this? Then Tukaram said, "If I had got a loving wife, then I would not have fallen in love with God and would not have drowned in devotion. I would have fallen in love with my wife. Having an abusive wife gives me the opportunity to serve God and get lost in Rama's devotion at His feet."

BJP demands apology

Acharya Tushar Bhosle of BJP's Adhyatmik Unit has also condemned Bageshwar Baba. "Bageshwar Dham baba has made a wrong reference while talking about Jagatguru Tukaram. This has damaged the image of Saint Tukaram Maharaj and his wife," Bhosle said.

"This has insulted not only Warkari sect but entire Maharashtra," Acharya Tushar Bhosale of BJP's Adhyatmik Unit said, demanding an apology from Bageshwar Baba.

Supriya Sule slams statement

NCP leader and MP, Supriya Sule, also condemned Bageshwar Baba's statement. "If Bageshwar Baba has made an offensive statement on Tukaram, stop showing it. I also believe in spirituality. But not because people in my family are bad to me. I do it because I like it."

Supriya Sule added that if anyone has said anything wrong about Sant Tukaram Maharaj, it must be publicly condemned.

