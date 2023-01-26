Nagpur police find nothing wrong in Dhirendra Shastri's programme, give clean chit to 'Bageshwar Baba' in black magic case

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the self-described "godman" of the Bageshwar Dham, has been handed a "clean chit" by the Nagpur Police in relation to a case brought by an anti-superstition group, much to the relief of thousands of his worshippers. Shyam Manav, an anti-superstition activist, had alleged that the self-proclaimed "godman" was reportedly encouraging superstitious behaviour in his public programmes in Nagpur. Amitesh Kumar, the police commissioner in Nagpur, providing additional details, stated that nothing was discovered that could warrant legal action under the 'Black Magic Act' during an investigation into the complaint and the examination of evidence provided by complainant Shyam Manav, the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢'𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞: 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞

Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar said, "Based on the complaint lodged against Bageshwar Maharaj by Manav and a video submitted by him as evidence, police conducted an inquiry into the matter. However, it was found that the programme held by Maharaj in Nagpur does not attract action under any these laws."

According to the police commissioner, Bageshwar Maharaj was heard in the video chanting phrases from the Hanuman Chalisa, such as "Bhoot pishach nikat nahi aave," which is not a form of black magic. He explained, "We have written to Manav indicating no offence could be filed against Bageshwar Maharaj.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚'𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭

The Bageshwar Dham "Baba" staged the "Shree Ram Katha" event in Nagpur from January 5 to 13, during which he held "Divya Darbar" and "Pret Darbar" programmes that encouraged superstition, according to Manav, who filed the complaint on January 8.

Manav had requested action in his complaint under under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Addressing a press conference on January 9, Manav had challenged the godman to prove his power 'Divya Shakti' (divine power) and win Rs 30 lakh cash reward.

