Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JMLCCE 2023 Exam NOT Tomorrow! New Dates To Released Soon

The JMLCCE 2023 test, administered by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), will not be conducted tomorrow, i.e., July 28, 2024. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on Sunday but has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances."

"Jharkhand Matriculation Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 scheduled on 28.07.2024 is postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Information regarding the new date of conduct of the examination will be published on the website of the Commission as soon as possible," read the official notice.

Candidates appearing for the exam must take note of this change. The new exam dates will be released by the commission soon. The recruiting drive aims to fill a total of 455 positions. In case of any query, candidates can reach out to the concerned authorities on the below co-ordinates.

Helpdesk Email ID.: jmlccerecruitment@gmail.com

Helpline No.: +91-7091334777

Official Notice | JSSC

Days before the exam was scheduled to take place, the commission released a notice stating, "Jharkhand Matriculation Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 will be conducted on date-28.07.2024 at the examination center located in Ranchi district of the state. 2. The link to download the admit card for appearing in the examination to be held on 28.07.2024 is available on the official website of the Commission www.jssc.nic.in. Apart from the above, admit cards will not be made available through post or any other means."

However, on July 24, 2024, the commission announced that the exam has been postponed. It is anticipated that a new admit card link will also be released alongside the new exam dates. There is no official confirmation about it.

Once the new exam dates are released, candidates appearing for the exam will be able to check the revised exam schedule on the commission's official website at jssc.nic.in.