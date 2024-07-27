Maharashtra Board Reschedules SSC & HSC Supplementary Exams Due to Heavy Rain Alert, Check Details

Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced a change in the supplementary exam dates for 2024, affecting four subjects in both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

The revised schedule is as follows:

- Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam 2024: Rescheduled from July 26 to July 31, 2024

- HSC supplementary exams: Rescheduled from July 26 to August 9, 2024

“There is no change in the remaining schedule of the July-August 2024 written and other exams. Headmasters, principals, students, parents, and all concerned individuals of secondary schools and junior colleges should take note of this change,” the official notice read.

The Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts - session 1 will begin at 11 am and conclude at 2 pm and session 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For SSC students, the revised exam dates are as follows:

- July 16: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Second or Third Language (German, French)

- July 18: Second or Third Language (Composite Course), Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

- July 19: Multi Skill Assistant Technician, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality-Food and Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture-Solanaceous Crop Cultivator, Electronics and Hardware Field Technician, Home Care-Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, IT-4Tes-Domestic Data Entry Operator, Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician, Physical Education (Sport)-Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator, Apparels Sewing Machine Operator, Plumber General, BFSI Microfinance Executive

- July 20: Second or Third Language (Composite Course), Hindi

- July 22: First Language English, Third Language English

- July 23: Mathematics Part 1 Algebra, Arithmetic (only for Divyang candidates)

- July 24: Mathematics Part 2 Geometry

- July 25: Science and Technology Part 1, Physiology, Hygiene, and Home Science

- July 27: Social Sciences Part 1

- July 29: Social Sciences Part 2

- July 30: Second and Third Language (Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian), Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

- July 31: Science and Technology Part 2

For HSC students, the revised exam dates are as follows:

- July 16: English

- July 18: Hindi

- July 19: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Russian, Pali, Sanskrit

- July 20: Co-operation (A/C), Physics, Percussion Instruments (A), Ardhamagadhi, Arabic

- July 22: Secretarial Practice (C), Home Management (A/S), Maharashtri Prakrut (A/S/C), Psychology (A/S/C)

- July 23: Political Science (A/C), Chemistry (S), History and Development of Indian Music (A)

- July 24: History (A/S/C)

- July 25: Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C), Philosophy (A/S/C), History of Art and Appreciation (A)

- July 29: Biology (S), Logic (A/S/C)

- July 30: Textiles (A/S), Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)

- July 31: Geography (A/S/C)

- August 1: Economics (A/S/C), Geology (S)

- August 2: Vocational Bi-Focal Courses Paper I, Technical Group Paper-I

- August 3: Sociology (A/S/C)

- August 5: Vocational Bi-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II

- August 6: Child Development (A/S), Defence Studies (A/S/C), Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C)

- August 7: General Knowledge (Online Examination) (Only for Military Schools), Information Technology (Online Examination) Science, Art, Commerce

- August 8: General Knowledge (Online Examination) (Only for Military Schools), Information Technology (Online Examination) Science, Art, Commerce