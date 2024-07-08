In Pics: How Mumbai Schools and Colleges Were Affected Due To Heavy Rainfall | FPJ

Mumbai: The heavy monsoon rains have brought life to a standstill in Mumbai, with several schools and colleges shutting down for the day. The BMC announced a half-day holiday for government and private schools and colleges under its jurisdiction, with a decision on the afternoon session to be announced later.

Some schools, however, remained open, despite the challenges.

Suma Das, Principal of Pawar Public School Bhandup, said, "Our school is functioning normally. We have no waterlogging around the school, and most of our students have reported to class."

Jane Kotain, Principal of Bombay Scottish School Powai, added, "We have gone online. Since we anticipate days like this, circulars, online timetables, notice to bus vendors and others are kept ready and they go out well before time. The entire process is seamless because the process is well planned."

Young student struggles to cross road near Rameshwar School, Santacruz. |

But for college students, the day was a struggle.

At Mithibai College, students were left stranded outside, with waterlogged streets making it impossible to reach the campus.

Raina Mehta, a 2nd-year BCOM student, said, "Since the college has a strict attendance policy, we were bound to attend lectures, but it would have been great if the college authorities had announced the cancellation earlier."

Students brave knee-deep water to reach college campus. (SVKM & NMIMS) |

Shivam Ahale, a student of MMK College, said, "Early morning lectures took place, but attendance was very low. Even my parents asked me to skip, but my attendance has been really low, so I had to come." He added, "Teachers came for the lectures, but very late. Things might be online for the rest of the day."

A student from Sophia College echoed the sentiment, saying, "The attendance is low, and lectures scheduled for the later part of the day are cancelled as well."

Sophia College campus lies empty due to heavy rainfall. |

SNDT University and SVKM and NMIMS University, Mumbai Campus, announced a holiday due to waterlogging and disrupted transportation.

Dr. Vinod Malap, Deputy HR of SVKM and NMIMS, said, "Safety is a concern, so we've closed the campus for the day."

M.M.K College of Commerce & Economics, however, remained open, despite low attendance.

Kishore Peshori, Principal, said, "Since our first session starts at 7.15, we couldn't let students who showed up go back in such rain, so we decided to conduct classes. Attendance will be given to those who missed classes today."

MMK College classrooms wear a deserted look due to heavy rainfall. |

The heavy rains have left students and teachers alike struggling to cope.

Students and parents face a tough commute due to waterlogging and potholes. |

As Nitish Pandaya, a parent stranded with his 8 year old son in a road outside Orchids International school Malad, shared a memory, saying, "A rainy day in Mumbai used to mean a holiday back in our school day's! Sad that my son won't enjoy those extra days off and will have to attend classes online."