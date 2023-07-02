Jharkhand: Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam 2023, Registration Begins At jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Board compartment exam is with respect to students from class 10, 12 who could not clear with minimum required marks. | Representative Image

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be conducting the compartment exams now. The Jharkhand Board compartment exam is with respect to students from class 10, 12 who could not clear with minimum required marks. To pass this examination candidates are supposed to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

Students who failed this examination, can get themselves registered for compartment exam on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The intermediate and secondary Compartment Exam 2023 registration is started and will end on July 5. The fee deadline is July 7. On the other hand, students will be allowed to submit the form till 8th of July by paying late fee.

Steps to apply for JAC Compartment Exam 2023:

1. Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the secondary/intermediate compart exam form.

3. Following that, log in using credentials

4. Fill the form and across-check the details

5. Submit the form and take its printout for future references

Furthermore, this year the JAC exams for 12th board was held from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023 and close to 4 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams. The results were released by the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto.