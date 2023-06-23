 Registration For JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling Closes on June 25, Apply Soon at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for B. Tech /B. Arch course admissions from the official site of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling | Representative image

New Delhi: Joint Admission Committee (JAC) will close the JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling registration process on June 25, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for B. Tech /B. Arch course admissions from the official site of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The first round seat allotment result will be announced on June 28, 2023. The physical reporting after payment of seat acceptance will be done on various dates for various categories. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round-1, paid the required Seat Acceptance Fee and do not report physically for document verification at respective University/Institute, the admission will be cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.

Direct link to apply for JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling

Read Also
JEE Advanced 2023: AAT Results Schedule Announced
article-image

JAC Delhi 2023 Important Dates

  • Commencement of JAC Delhi 2023 registration and choice filling: May 26, 2023

  • Last date of JAC Delhi 2023 registration and choice filling: June 25, 2023

  • Seat Allotment Result Declaration – Round 1: June 28, 2023

  • Seat Allotment Result Declaration – Round 2: July 7, 2023

  • JAC Delhi 2023 fresh registrations: June 25 to 26, 2023

  • Seat Allotment Result Declaration – Round 3: July 17, 2023

  • Seat Allotment Result Declaration – Round 4: July 21, 2023

  • Seat Allotment Result Declaration - Round 5: July 26, 2023

All Registered Candidates claiming reservation under Defence (CW) sub-category and/or have made claim for Bonus Point for IIIT-D or reservation against KM seats are required to appear before the Admission Committee, for verification of their various certificates on June 26, 2023.

JAC Delhi 2023 Admission Criteria

  • For admission in B.Tech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW  candidates will be able selected on the basis of their rank obtained in JEE Main 2023 – Paper 1.

  • Candidates interested in B.Arch course in IGDTUW will get admission on the basis of their rank obtained in JEE Main 2023 – Paper 2.

  • For admission in IIIT-D will be done on the basis of percentile score obtained by the candidates in JEE Main 2023 – Paper 1 and extra marks for achievements in Olympiads, sports, culture, innovation, etc.

