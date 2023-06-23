JEE Advanced 2023: AAT Results Schedule Announced

The JEE AAT examination was conducted across India on June 21, 2023 in various centers. The registration for same commenced on June 18. | Representative Image

The JEE Advanced AAT Results are out! Indian Institute od Technology will declare the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 result on June 24, 2023. Candidates who appeared on the exam will be able to check the results from 5pm onwards. Candidates can visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE AAT examination was conducted across India on June 21, 2023 in various centers. The registration for same commenced on June 18.

Steps to check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2023:

1. Log on to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the AAT 2023 result link

3. Key in your credentials

4. Check and download the result

5. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who will be qualified in the examination will be able to fill out AAT - specific choices starting from June 24, 2023.

Important notes for students:

AAT does not have a separate ranking system. Seat allocation for the B.Arch the programmed will be based solely on the category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2023.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be announced on June 30 at 10 AM. Online reporting fee payment, document upload and candidate responses to queries will be carried out between June 30 and July.

In addition, candidates who quality in the AAT will also have the opportunity to fill their AAT - specific choices once the AAT result is declared. The JOSAA counselling process will consist of six rounds during which candidates will need to confirm their allotment result by selecting options such as freeze, float or slide.