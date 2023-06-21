JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Likely To Increase Seats; JoSAA Counseling 2023 Begins

IIT To Increase Seats | IIT Kharagpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) might increase the number of available seats this year, A total of 17,385 seats are now available in all 23 IITs across India, indicating a slight rise from last year’s total of 16,598 seats.

As per the Indian express report, Professor Bishnupada Mandal, the Organizing Chairperson of JEE (Advanced) 2023, said that the total number of seats for admissions in IITs this year is 17,385, which includes the inclusion of female supernumerary seats,

A total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, out of which 1,80,372 appeared for the exam, and 43,773 students cleared it.

Around 7,509 are female students. In order to secure admission to IITs and the NIT+ system, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria.

The online registration process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling 2023 started on June 19 and will conclude on June 28. Those who qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam are now eligible to register for IIT admission counseling on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA 2023 counseling process will span across six rounds and encompass various stages, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation. On June 18, the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.