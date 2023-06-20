IIT Gandhinagar To Host JEE Open House Tomorrow; Direct Link For Registration Here

IIT Gandhinagar |

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is all set to host a virtual open house tomorrow on June 21 for students who have cleared recently declared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam 2023. Students and their families can interact with the faculty, students, and alumni of IIT Gandhinagar virtually. “Students will be able to learn about the ethos of the institute, the vision, and the structure of its innovative academic programmes including double major and dual degree programmes, liberal policy for branch or programme change, scholarships, and financial support," the IIT said in a press conference.

Here is the Direct Link To register

The session would also focus on opportunities for UG research, international internship, on-campus placement, future career development and entrepreneurship, as well as student life on campus and several extra-curricular initiatives like a new state–of–the–art sports infrastructure and arts activities.

"The prospective students will be in a position to make an informed choice in selecting their branches and institution after attending this session," added the institute.

The IIT Gandhinagar is starting a new BTech course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The institute also aims at starting BTech-MTech dual degree in Mechanical Engineering.