JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Attention students! Today is the last day to register for the exam on jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur will conclude the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 (JEE Advanced AAT) 2021, today on its official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can do so till 5 pm today.

The exam will be conducted on October 18. The test is held for candidates who wish to get admission to the BArch programme offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Varanasi and IIT Roorkee.

You can register for the exam online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Key in your registration number, date of birth etc and login

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Enter your choice of exam centres

Step 5: Once you fill in the details you can submit the application form

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:44 PM IST