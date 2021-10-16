e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Elections for Congress president to be held by next September, say party sources
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:48 PM IST

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Attention students! Today is the last day to register for the exam on jeeadv.ac.in

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

IIT Kharagpur will conclude the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 (JEE Advanced AAT) 2021, today on its official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who wish to register for the exam can do so till 5 pm today.

The exam will be conducted on October 18. The test is held for candidates who wish to get admission to the BArch programme offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Varanasi and IIT Roorkee.

You can register for the exam online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Key in your registration number, date of birth etc and login

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Enter your choice of exam centres

Step 5: Once you fill in the details you can submit the application form

ALSO READ

JoSAA Counseling 2021: Registration process begins for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal