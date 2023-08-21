 Jharkhand: Application Window For JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Begins Today At jpsc.gov.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 | Representational Pic

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will start the application window for the recruitment of various Civil Judge posts today, August 21. A total of 138 posts of Civil Judge will be filled up through the JPSC recruitment drive. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The last date to fill JPSC Civil Judge application form for candidates is September 21 and the last date for fee payment is September 27, 2023.

Eligibility for JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023:

Candidates should have a Graduate of law from a recognised University and must have enrolled as an advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.

Application fees for JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023:

For general category candidates: Rs 600

For SC/ST category: Rs 150

Steps to apply for JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023:

Visit to the official website of JPSC -- jpsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, JPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2023

Now you will have to apply under the Online Application System (ORA) and provide the required details to the link.

Provide all the essential documents and submit the application form

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

