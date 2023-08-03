Jharkhand: Competitive Examination Bill Passed To Plug Leaks, Check Cheating, Nix Nexus

Representative Image |

Ranchi: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023.

The Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023 is an effort to crack down on use of unfair means and irregularities in examinations and plug incidents of question paper leaks as it deals with stringent provisions of punishment for students caught cheating during examinations as well as nexus involved in leaking the question papers or any other unfair activities.

The bill proposes strict punishment for cheating and paper leaks in competitive exams conducted by the Jharkhand government.

Any candidate caught cheating or using any unfair means during a competitive exam will be punished with three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh. On failure to pay the fine, the imprisonment will be another additional 9 months, the bill proposes. (ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)