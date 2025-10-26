 US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

At least seven people were injured in a shooting at Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Saturday night. Authorities are investigating, and the Chester County DA urged the public to avoid the area. Gov. Josh Shapiro offered full support to the university and law enforcement, asking for prayers for the Lincoln University community.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Philadelphia (US): Authorities said at least seven people were injured at a shooting at Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Saturday night.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said law enforcement had responded and were actively investigating.

No other details on the shooting, including the condition of the victims, were available.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik
Read Also
Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...
article-image

Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro said on X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered the full support of his administration to the university and local law enforcement.

"Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community," he said.

Lincoln, a historically Black university in Oxford, is about 70 kilometres southwest of Philadelphia.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s