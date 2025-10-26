JD Vance Mocks Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Aunt Stopped Taking Subway In Hijab After 9/11’ Remark Amid NYC Mayoral Race | X

New York: US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday mocked New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani after the Democratic Socialist candidate became emotional while recalling how his Muslim aunt stopped taking the subway following the September 11, 2001, attacks.



Mamdani had cited his aunt’s fear as an example of the prejudice faced by Muslim New Yorkers in the years after the tragedy.

Vance shares clip, ridicules Mamdani’s remarks



Posting a video of Mamdani’s speech on X, Vance wrote, “According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.” His comment followed Mamdani’s emotional address outside the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx, where the 34-year-old Queens Assemblyman pledged to embrace his Muslim identity more openly.



Mamdani had earlier faced sharp criticism from former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who accused him of harbouring extremist sympathies. “My aunt stopped riding the subway after September 11 because she didn’t feel safe being seen in a headscarf,” Mamdani said, adding that fear and humiliation had defined life for many Muslim New Yorkers since the attacks.



He said his words were not directed at rivals but at Muslims who felt marginalised. “The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker. No more asking for less,” he said.



Political backlash



Mamdani’s comments come amid a heated mayoral contest in which his faith has become a recurring political flashpoint. Cuomo recently suggested during a radio interview that Mamdani would “be cheering” if “another 9/11” occurred, while Sliwa accused him of supporting “global jihad” during a debate. Mayor Eric Adams also courted controversy by endorsing Cuomo and remarking that New York “can’t be Europe” because of Islamic extremism.



Despite the criticism, Mamdani reaffirmed his stance, saying he would no longer downplay his religion for political comfort. “I will no longer look for myself in the shadows. I will find myself in the light,” he said, as early voting began in the city’s closely watched mayoral race.