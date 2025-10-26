 Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In Malaysia With Trump Present – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldLandmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In Malaysia With Trump Present – Video

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In Malaysia With Trump Present – Video

Cambodia and Thailand signed a historic peace deal in Malaysia, witnessed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement marks a significant diplomatic milestone for Southeast Asia, aiming to end longstanding tensions and strengthen regional cooperation between the two nations.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In Malaysia With Trump Present – Video | X @WhiteHouse

Kuala Lumpur: In a landmark moment for Southeast Asian diplomacy, Cambodia and Thailand formally signed a long-awaited peace agreement in Malaysia on Sunday, bringing an end to years of simmering border tensions and military standoffs.

The accord was signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who played a pivotal role in brokering the deal, alongside Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim.

Read Also
Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...
article-image

About The Signing Ceremony

The signing ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur, saw Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul put pen to paper on the “Cambodia-Thailand Peace Accord,” an agreement hailed as a milestone for regional stability. The event was attended by senior diplomats, ASEAN representatives, and delegates from several major world powers.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
Foreign Institutional Investors Return To India’s Primary Market, Investing Over ₹10,692 Crore In October
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Market Cap of Top Firms Surges, Reliance & TCS Lead Gains
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik
Mumbai: Ex-Director Of Astitva Capital Hemant Gupta Denied Bail For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.78 Crore From Investor Sajid Malik

President Trump, who presided over the ceremony, emphasised the role of economic diplomacy in promoting peace. He announced that the United States had finalised two separate agreements alongside the peace pact, a new trade deal with Cambodia and a strategic minerals partnership with Thailand.

“We do transactions, lots of them, with both nations as long as they live in peace,” Trump said. “When we make deals, and we see two countries we do a lot of business with, we have to use that business to make sure they don’t get into wars.”

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Warns Hamas To Return Bodies Of Israeli Hostages, Says He Is 'Watching...
article-image

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expresses His Gratitude

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed his gratitude to President Trump for what he described as his “decisive leadership” and “tireless efforts” in facilitating the accord. “No matter how difficult and complex a dispute may be, it must be resolved through peaceful means,” Manet stated, adding that the agreement marked a new chapter in bilateral relations between Phnom Penh and Bangkok. He also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for hosting the talks and guiding the negotiation process.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging President Trump’s diplomatic initiative and expressing appreciation for his condolences following the recent passing of Thailand’s Queen Mother. “This peace agreement gives our people renewed hope for a stable and prosperous future,” Anutin said.

The accord includes provisions for mutual border security, joint development zones, and the establishment of a bilateral peace commission to monitor implementation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s