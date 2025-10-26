Donald Trump Dances His Way Into Malaysia, Kicks Off ASEAN Summit With Lighthearted Moment | VIDEO | X

Kuala Lumpur: US President Donald Trump began his Asia tour on a lively note in Malaysia on Sunday, October 26, surprising onlookers with a brief dance during a traditional welcome ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.



The American leader arrived to military honours, an escort by Malaysian fighter jets, and crowds waving US and Malaysian flags. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by senior ministers and officials, greeted Trump on the tarmac.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump’s dance draws laughter and cheers



During the ceremony, Trump joined a group of traditional Malaysian dancers near the red carpet, smiling and waving his arms in rhythm with the music. He briefly held two small flags offered by the audience and posed for photographs, prompting applause from the crowd. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined him momentarily, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere. The spontaneous moment quickly went viral on social media, marking an unusually relaxed start to Trump’s diplomatic engagements in the region.



Peace deal and trade discussions on agenda



Following the welcome ceremony, Trump and Anwar travelled together to the ASEAN Summit venue, where discussions are set to include a bilateral trade agreement and regional security matters. Trump is also expected to formalise the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal that he helped broker earlier this month.



Trump’s presence at the summit marks his return to the forum after having skipped it multiple times during his first term. His Malaysia visit also includes a scheduled meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines.



Before arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Trump made a short stopover in Qatar, where he met Gulf leaders involved in Gaza ceasefire negotiations. His next destinations include Japan, for talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and South Korea, where a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to focus on trade tensions. Officials in Seoul have indicated that a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains under consideration, depending on the progress of Washington’s diplomatic outreach.