IGNOU December 2025 TEE Registration For ODL & Online Programmes Closes Today; Late Fee Window Opens On October 27

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Registration | Official Website

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window of December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE) today, October 26, 2025. Students enrolled in ODL and Online Programmes who have not done so can already make their forms without paying a late fee on the official portal ignou.samarth.edu.in.

To the ones who do not submit their applications on the current date, IGNOU will offer late registrations between October 27 and 31, 2025, only with a further fee of 1,100. The standard examination fee per theory course will be Rs. 200.

The December TEE 2025 will be held in Pen and Paper and also in CBT which will begin on December 1, 2025. The exams will be in two shifts: 10 AM-1 PM and 2 PM-5 PM.

IGNOU TEE 2025 Eligibility criteria

-An amount of the course fee due during the semester/year in question.

-Participation in and completion of stipulated courses according to the Programme Guide.

-On-time filing of the examination form.

-Presentation of necessary assignments on time.

-Legal registration of the programme.

Students are encouraged to register early enough to prevent last minute technical problems or congestion of portals. To keep informed and updated and to get detailed guidelines, visit ignou.samarth.edu.in on a regular basis.

Read Also TS Inter Exams 2026 Likely To Begin On February 25; Detailed Timetable Awaited From TSBIE

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ignou.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'IGNOU December TEE 2025' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and they will register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees

Step 5: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button

Note: Download the IGNOU December TEE 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.