TS Inter Exams 2026 Likely To Begin On February 25; Detailed Timetable Awaited From TSBIE

TS Inter Exams 2026 | Image:Canva

TS Inter Exams 2026: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be administered by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to the 2026-27 academic session, starting on February 25, 2026, as per the various media reports. The formal and specific schedule should be available shortly on the board website.

According to the pattern of examination in recent years, the First-Year (Class 11) examinations will be held on the first day, then Second-Year (Class 12) on the other day. Theory tests will be done in the morning between 9 AM and 12 PM, whereas practical tests for science students will probably be done in January and early February.

The exams will go on until March 18, 2026, and almost 9.5 lakh students will be taking the exam this year. The schedule has been slightly designed ahead of last year, when the exams began on March 5.

The TSBIE will soon release a subject-wise timetable, along with exam guidelines, on its official portal. Students are advised to begin their preparation in line with the expected sequence of papers and keep track of forthcoming updates.

TS Inter Time Table 2026: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- Manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link “TS Inter Time Table 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: The TS Inter Time Table 2026 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the TS Inter Time Table 2026 PDF and save it for future reference.