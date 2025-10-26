 IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti Calls For Teaching Sustainability In Schools From Age 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti Calls For Teaching Sustainability In Schools From Age 5

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti Calls For Teaching Sustainability In Schools From Age 5

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti emphasized teaching sustainability in schools from age 5 to help achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals. Speaking at the i2I Challenge, he highlighted 38 student-led eco-innovations across India promoting circular economy, climate resilience, and technology-driven solutions for a sustainable future.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti Calls For Teaching Sustainability In Schools From Age 5 | X @iitmadras

New Delhi: To achieve the UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the lesson on sustainability must begin in schools, said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the institute’s grand finale of the second edition of ‘Ideas to Impact’ (i2I) Challenge, Kamakoti said that children as young as 5-years-old must be taught about sustainability.

Prof. V. Kamakoti's Statement

“When I address schools, I keep saying that starting from the age of 5, children must be taught about sustainability as that's extremely important,” the Director said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi
Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres
Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

“Planet is really at peril, and we need to basically look at things we need to control ourselves, in the usage of resources, the way of living, habits, etc. Unless we do that, reaching the Sustainable Development Goals is going to be very, very difficult. So even at the school level, we must start teaching sustainability,” he added.

Read Also
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
article-image

He noted that as sustainability-related components are part of every sector, it is important to put them into practice with "education, technology, start-ups”.

He also spoke about the i2I Challenge held in the IIT Madras campus, where 38 eco-innovations developed by young innovators from across India were showcased. Each was aimed at advancing sustainability, the circular economy, and climate resilience.

“We have 38 teams all over India, as far as Jammu and different parts of India. Each of the team has come with excellent projects, specifically targeted towards sustainable development goals,” Kamakoti said.

Read Also
About 8,000 Indian Schools Have Zero Students But Employ Over 20,000 Teachers: Govt Data
article-image

“There are 17 sustainable development goals, as promoted by the United Nations. Almost seven or eight of these goals are being addressed by the participants here. They have come out with products that can potentially translate to very effective solutions where we reuse some of the waste materials or reuse some of the natural energy that is provided to us,” the Director told IANS.

“Across the world, every country has a commitment towards sustainable development goals. Being a large democracy with a 150 crore population, 1.5 billion population, technology is the only way by which we can meet those goals. And so, promoting that technology is extremely important,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam...

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam...

India Sees Surge In Medical Education: Number Of Colleges Increased From 387 To 819 In 11 Years

India Sees Surge In Medical Education: Number Of Colleges Increased From 387 To 819 In 11 Years

Gujarat: Modern Library At Hapa Primary School Becomes Model Of Rural Education Innovation

Gujarat: Modern Library At Hapa Primary School Becomes Model Of Rural Education Innovation

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti Calls For Teaching Sustainability In Schools From Age 5

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti Calls For Teaching Sustainability In Schools From Age 5