 J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
J&K CM Omar Abdullah, at the NEP Conclave 2025, urged higher education in the region to focus on quality, innovation, and practical learning. Highlighting student projects and initiatives like Colleges on Wheels, he stressed learner-centric education, vocational skills, and NAAC accreditation as key to preparing students for real-world challenges.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X | All India Radio News | Screengrab

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called for quality and innovation in higher education, saying the system must evolve with changing times.

The chief minister addressed the valedictory session of the two-day National Education Policy (NEP) Conclave-2025 organised by the Higher Education Department (HED) at Amar Singh College here.

Abdullah said that J-K's education system must continue to evolve with the changing times, emphasising that quality and innovation should remain the central pillars of higher education in the region.

He reflected on the transformation of India's education landscape, observing that the traditional system of rote learning has given way to a more dynamic and learner-centric approach.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Statement

"There has been a change in the ways of providing education. Earlier, books were given to students, they memorised lessons, wrote exams, received marks and degrees, and were sent into the world, but with little practical readiness. Companies would often say that we get educated children but must first make them 'unlearn' before retraining them for the workplace," he said.

He said that the NEP has enabled students to design their own degrees, combining subjects and practical exposure in ways that make them employable and confident.

"In our time, we had to choose between fixed streams -- medical, non-medical, commerce or arts. Today's students can design their degrees to suit their future aspirations. Alongside theoretical learning, the emphasis on practical exposure has given students the confidence to innovate and find real-world solutions," the chief minister said.

Referring to the exhibition organised by students from various colleges, Abdullah appreciated the ingenuity and problem-solving mindset demonstrated through several innovative projects.

He cited examples such as a fingerprint-based car ignition system linked with Aadhaar to prevent underage driving, carbon monoxide detection sensors for safety during winters and automated water flow systems for frozen pipelines in cold regions.

"These are not just classroom ideas but real solutions to real problems. Our children are learning to think critically and apply knowledge to everyday challenges. This is the spirit that the National Education Policy seeks to nurture," he said.

The chief minister also lauded the creativity of students involved in traditional crafts, art, papier-mache, needlework, beekeeping and organic farming, describing them as vital forms of vocational excellence that reflect the diversity of J-K's educational strengths.

Referring to the innovative initiative Colleges on Wheels, Abdullah said such programmes have broadened the horizons of students, especially young women.

"It must have been difficult for parents to allow their daughters to travel across the country on a train, but I am sure those journeys transformed their lives. I hope the Higher Education Department continues such experiments so that our students exchange ideas and experiences," he said.

Abdullah congratulated the colleges that secured NAAC accreditation, describing it as a recognition of quality assurance and academic excellence. He encouraged other institutions to strive for similar standards.

"Getting NAAC accreditation is a big achievement. Those colleges which are yet to achieve it must make it their priority. Accreditation ensures that our institutions meet national benchmarks of quality," he added.

