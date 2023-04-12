JEE Mains session 2 Day 4 both shift paper analysis; Check here

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 2023 for morning and evening shift on 11th April, 2023.

The fourth day of the session 2 examination was attempted by students at various examination centres across India.

The exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon for the first shift and from 3 Pm to 6 Pm for the second shift .

Subject Wise Difficulty Level for morning shift

Physics was rated as easy on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy & moderate questions. Questions were evenly distributed among all units and most of the questions were NCERT based.

Chemistry was rated as easy to moderate on difficulty level. Almost equal weightage was given to Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry.

Mathematics was rated as moderate to difficult. Questions were asked from all chapters. Emphasis was on Algebra.

The overall difficulty of JEE Main (Session 2) 11th April 2023 - Shift 1 was easy to moderate. Mathematics was the most difficult subject to attempt out of all three subjects.



Subject Wise Difficulty Level for afternoon/evening shift

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Calculus. Questions asked from Parabola, Ellipse Hyperbola & Circle, Definite Integrals, Limits & Continuity, Area under curves, Matrices, Vectors, 3D Geometry. Few good questions also from Binomial Theorem and Permutation & Combination. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky as per few students.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, SHM & Waves, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Gravitation and Modern Physics. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy to Moderate. This section was balanced.

Chemistry - Easy level. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry were asked equally and had more questions as compared to Physical Chemistry. The Numerical Section had questions from chapters like Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry. There were mixed concept questions from Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from s-block, p-block, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordination Compounds and Metallurgy.

