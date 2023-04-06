JEE Main 2023 session 2: Students rate exam as moderately tough

Representational image | PTI

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) kicked off the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Thursday, April 6, 2023. While students reported no erroneous questions or glitches during the examination, several aspirants found the Mathematics section lengthy in both slots of JEE session two.

The JEE paper 1, for B.Tech. aspirants, was held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The slot timings are to remain the same for the coming papers of session 2 which will be held on will April 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations across the country and in 24 cities outside of India.

The first session of JEE Main, held in January, preceded the exams that are currently underway. Many students believed that a hiatus of two months helped them take a better attempt at the nationwide entrance exam.

“I found the April session to be much easier than the January paper. Both, Physics and Chemistry sections were moderately easy. We were asked quite a few sections from topics like magnetics and physical chemistry. The Mathematics section was tougher due to which I had to omit several questions,” said Ayush Chauhan, an engineering aspirant from Uttarakhand, who attempted the slot 1 paper on Thursday.

Students who were a part of the second slot on the same day believed that they would be losing out most of their marks in the Mathematics section too. “I found the paper lengthy and had to omit most of the questions. The mathematics questions were moderately difficult but the Physics and Chemistry sections made up for it. All in all, the paper was definitely better than the January session,” said Sangram, an engineering aspirant who is currently studying in Kota.

The NTA will consider the best score from the two attempts of the students and shortlist the top 2.5 lakh students for JEE Advanced.