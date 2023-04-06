JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC asks why marks in class 12 are mandatory, when there is a qualifying exam

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC | Representational pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today hearing the plea for the removal of JEE Main 75 per cent eligibility criterion asked the NTA, "What is the purpose for giving 75 percent eligibility criteria for 12 standard, if there is a qualifying examination."

Earlier the petitioner has requested the NTA to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion for this year's attempt.

“The marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students),” the PIL stated.

As per the NTA, the candidates should have secured at least 75 per cent in their Class 12 board exams (for the general category), or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards.

The live law reported, The court referred to the 2019 cutoff data and noted that the score for top 20 percentile in some boards is even higher than 75 percent. The court questioned whether this relaxation is meaningful.

"This relaxation that you are seeking to give, will it be meaningful? It may be beneficial only for a very few boards. For example, Goa has 375, there students might be benefitted but for Maharashtra the cutoff is even higher than CBSE", the court said.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne were hearing the PIL.

The court directed the NTA to file an affidavit and respond to the interim application as well as intervention application.

The court had earlier rejected the petition for postponement of JEE Mains 2023 examination. Session 1 was conducted as scheduled from January 24 - January 31 and Session 2 is underway.

“The next hearing for JEE 75 per cent eligibility plea will be on Wednesday (April 12) or Thursday (April 13). Govt counsel will inform after confirming with AG as he will be appearing,” said advocate Anubha Srivastava.