IIT Bombay: Darshan Solanki apologises to his classmate before suicide

Darshan Solanki apologises to his classmate

Mumbai: The suicide case of IIT Bombay student allegedly over caste discrimination has taken another turn in the story. The Powai police had earlier registered FIR against an unknown person for abetment to suicide under the Atrocities Act on March 30.

The SIT, then interrogated two students who were called again on Monday for questioning.

A senior crime branch officer said that the student named in the suicide note revealed in his statement that Solanki was very scared after the fight with him, though he had said sorry to him.

Yesterday Mid-day reported, the SIT has learnt that Solanki had apologised to his classmate (whose name is mentioned in the suicide note) multiple times in the week leading up to his suicide on February 12. The cops are now probing what was the deceased apologetic about.

As per the sources from the SIT, 35 statements have been recorded in the case so far, and it has appeared that there was some tension between Solanki and the classmate named in the suicide note.

As per the Mid-day, sources suspect that Solanki had made some religious comments towards the classmate, and the latter had threatened him. However, officers are investigating to find out what exactly happened.

A senior officer said that due to the threats, he (Darshan) apologised and wanted to mend his relationship with his classmate, or something else happened to him that led him to end his life in such a manner.